Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 17, 2023 predicts good health and wealth
Read Aquarius daily horoscope for August 17, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Embrace a new relationship today.
Aquarius – 20th January to 18th February
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, accomplish the dreams unlimited
Embrace a new relationship today. Take up new challenging tasks at the office. Financially you are good however take care of your health today.
New responsibilities will keep you busy at the workplace. New love will commence today in your life. Your financial status will be intact today and your health will give you no issues.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today
Explore new areas of love today. As the stars of love are strong today, do not hesitate to express your feeling. You can be sure about the response while proposing. Minor frictions will exist but your skill is in resolving them before things go out of control. Those who had a breakup in recent months will be happy to know that new love will bloom in their life today. You may also consider discussing marriage with the parents and relatives in the second half of the day.
Aquarius Career Horoscope Today
There can be complications related to your existing project. And ensure you strive to perform the best to satisfy the client. Some IT, civil engineering, animation, graphics, or media professionals will receive backlash today but do not get despaired and instead take every incident as a learning. Businessmen need to have a realistic approach to life and business. While it is the right time to expand the business, you also need to research the new territory.
Aquarius Money Horoscope Today
No major financial hiccup will be there today which means you can spend on the purchase of luxury items. Buy gold as an investment today. Some Aquarius natives will invest in property which is also a good source of investment. A sibling or a relative may also ask for financial help which you will not be able to refuse. You may also give money to charity in the second half of the day.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today
Be careful while boarding a bus or train. Avoid travel through hilly areas at night today. Some seniors will have problems while walking a long distance. Drink plenty of water today and skip alcohol, especially during the day hours. Those who are diabetic may have infections that may invite trouble.
Aquarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
- Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
- Symbol: Water carrier
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Ankles & Legs
- Sign Ruler: Uranus
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Navy Blue
- Lucky Number: 22
- Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire
Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857