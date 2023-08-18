Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 18, 2023 predicts health issues for females

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 18, 2023 predicts health issues for females

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 18, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for August 18, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Troubleshoot the love issues today through open discussion.

Aquarius – 20th January to 18th February

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you can be a good guide

Open communication makes both personal & office life happy today. No big investments are advised while health will be great. Check for more daily predictions.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, August 18, 2023: Today, Open communication makes both personal & office life happy today.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope, August 18, 2023: Today, Open communication makes both personal & office life happy today.

Troubleshoot the love issues today through open discussion. At office, more responsibilities and opportunities will come. Financially, today is not a great day and avoid major investment decisions. Your health would be in a good condition today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Your sincerity in the love life is unmatched. And your lover will realize this. That doesn’t mean that the love life will be free from all types of troubles. Minor frictions may be there but you will resolve them today. Maintain a pace in the relationship and do provide space to the partner as this will help strengthen the relationship. Some long-distance relationships that saw major troubles in the past will see them getting resolved today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your office life will be free from hassles and mostly packed with happiness. Be ready to take up a new role at the workplace. Some organizations will expect multitasking and you may need to don different hats today. Students will be happy to clear papers and job seekers will get interviews lined up. You may also crack an interview without much difficulty today. Businessmen will resolve pending business issues. You can start a new partnership and can also expand the business to new boundaries.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

No major decision is advised today. It is good to handle wealth smartly as the income will not be as good as you expected. Some Aquarius natives will need to face problems in business as well. However, most entrepreneurs will get funds from partners or promoters and this will resolve business crises. However, do not spend a big amount on luxury and stay away from online lotteries and speculative business.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You are healthy today and no major medical issue will impact the day. Be happy and start the day with mild exercise and meditation. Spend some time under a tree in the park, which is a nice way to start the day. The best way to maintain fineness and health is to stop eating from outside. Instead consume homemade food.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

