All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 18, 2023 (File Photo)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Investments promising good returns may be opted for by some. You will find yourself on the top of the world, where health is concerned. A professionally satisfying day is foreseen for some. A talented family member is likely to do you proud. Those going abroad will have fun travelling. Getting an immovable asset through inheritance cannot be ruled out for some. You are likely to give a good account of yourself on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you may be left wondering by lover!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your monetary condition remains satisfactory. Health-wise you are likely to feel much better. Luck favours you on the professional front. Family life will be endearing and tempt you to spend more time at home. Changed environment by undertaking a short journey will be beneficial. A property may be acquired by some. Guidance on the academic front is likely to improve things for you.

Love Focus: You may get in two minds regarding continuing a relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Orange

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Money flows in and promises to make you financially strong. This is a good time to join a health spa to rejuvenate your health. Things begin to turn favorable on the professional front. A lot of traveling is in store for some. You are likely to get the opportunity to go in for property that fits your pocket. On the academic front, things begin to turn favorable. On the academic front, things begin to turn favorable.

Love Focus: Those longing for love will find it under the most peculiar circumstances.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Magenta

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Conserving money will be a sensible option at this juncture. A therapy will work wonders in keeping you healthy. You may appreciate a decision taken by higher ups at work that directly affects you. Organising something at home cannot be ruled out for some. A journey to meet someone may be undertaken. Construction on a plot of land may be given the go ahead. Progress on the academic front will be more than satisfactory.

Love Focus: An ex-flame may try to enter your life once again, but you will not let that happen.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will find yourself well off financially at this point in time. An old ailment that had been pestering you will soon disappear. The situation for those waiting for a job call is likely to turn promising. There is a fair chance of an impromptu outing with family today. Traveling with friends will prove lots of fun. Steps taken on the property front will be lauded by all. You will find your performance on the academic front on the upswing.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bear fruit, as the one you like warms up to you.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Saffron

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A loan given to someone may be returned. Being mindful of what you eat will help you in keeping good health. On the work front, you are likely to exceed your own expectations! You are likely to welcome the change that has been initiated at home. Some of you are likely to convert an official tour into a fun trip! You will be able to take the initiative to settle a property issue amicably. Academic excellence is likely to get you on the forefront in the job market.

Love Focus: You are likely to take a step closer in realising your romantic dream.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Brown

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Adding to your wealth is indicated, as you make the right financial moves. You enjoy good health despite your own misgivings! Something you have initiated at work will come in for praise. Good news awaits some on the family front. You can plan to travel out of station on someone’s invitation. You are likely to take a step closer to acquiring a new property. Getting a good offer on the academic front is likely, but will require efforts.

Love Focus: A new dimension is likely to be added on the romantic front to enrich your love life.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Peach

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Money begets money and you will prove it by investing it in the best possible manner. Something you had initiated at work is likely to bring in the expected results. This is a good time to bring about some changes on the domestic front. Travelling to meet someone special may seem an attractive option for you today. Help on the academic front is forthcoming.

Love Focus: Someone who has a soft corner for you can make special plans just to meet you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Silver

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A side business will start giving good returns and add to your wealth. Long walks and light exercises will help some in keeping fit as a fiddle. Your professional reputation will get a boost and add to your client’s list. A celebration at home can keep you engaged. Driving around with friends is likely to give some a solid high. A positive development on the property front may warm the cockles of your heart.

Love Focus: Your initiative will soon bring positive results on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Color: Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You may find yourself in a happy situation, as far as finances go. This is an excellent time to realise your dreams on the business front. Family life will be most satisfying mainly due to your changed attitude. Travelling with friends will be fun and make for a refreshing change. Some of you may be on the verge of finalising a property. Academic front looks bright for those appearing for some competition.

Love Focus: Something you only fantasise about on the romantic front is likely to be realised soon!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Wealth comes to you through a profitable venture or inheritance. Interest in health foods is likely to be awakened in some. You are likely to find things turning favourable on the professional front. This is a good time to bring about the long pending changes on the home front. Those planning a vacation will get lucky to get a good bargain. Good returns from the property are indicated for some.

Love Focus: Someone’s quiet and subtle ways are likely to bowl you over on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Dark Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will have the money to invest in something big. You will be regular in your workout and enjoy good health. Additional perks come your way on the professional front. Changes being brought about on the home front will meet your expectations. A long journey will help you unwind and also prove interesting. You may begin to work towards mending fences in a property dispute.

Love Focus: You are likely to get involved in romantic conquests to the exception of everything else today!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: White

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON