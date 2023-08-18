Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, August 18, 2023 predicts risky love life

Capricorn – 22nd December to 19th January Daily Horoscope Prediction says, capricorn Horoscope Today 18th August 2023 – You love risks Minor troubles in the love life need to be resolved. Professionally you are good. Minor financial troubles exist while you should take care of the health. Capricorn Daily Horoscope for August 18, 2023: Your romantic life will see troubles today.

Resolve romantic issues and handle official tasks with care. Handle wealth smartly while you may need to be careful about the health.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Your romantic life will see troubles today. Your lover may pick up a fight on a trivial matter but do not fall into it. Avoid arguments of types and handle every issue diplomatically. You should not use harsh words to the lover today as this may put the relationship in a risky situation. Some Capricorns who had a break-up recently will again fall in love. Married people should also avoid all sorts of romantic affairs outside the wedding relationship as this can seriously impact your married life.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Handle professional tasks diligently. Despite a few allegations from within the team and outside, you will succeed in handling the crisis today. It is good to stay away from financial decisions at the office today and ensure your dealings are transparent. This is more applicable to those who are into marketing, business development, client handling, accounting, and administration profiles. Travel is also on the cards, especially for the people working in the travel and tourism industry.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Handle the wealth smartly today as some minor financial troubles will happen today. Professional financial decisions are not recommended for today. However, you can make decisions related to personal life and your lover or spouse may financially support you. You may lend money from a friend today and can also invest in mutual funds and fixed deposits. Speculative business is not a good idea.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Those who have throat infection needs to consult a doctor. Some females will develop gynecology-related problems in the second half of the day. Pregnant females should avoid riding a two-wheeler today. Some males may develop anxiety and diabetes-related issues. While traveling today, keep a first aid box always with you.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

