Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 18, 2023 predicts minor health allergies

Sagittarius – 22nd November to 21st December Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are a born leader Have a strong love bonding today while performing brilliantly at the workplace. You can make smart money decisions today. Take care of your health today. Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for August 18, 2023: Have a strong love bonding today while performing brilliantly at the workplace.

Despite minor issues in the love life, you’ll enjoy it fully today. At office, new opportunities will knock your door. There will be income from different sources to make you prosperous. However, be cautious about the health today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Propose today confidently as the love stars are strong. The response will be positive. Handle the love affair with a positive mindset. Do not let a third person dictate things in your love life. Always shower love and see the change it makes. Your relationship will have the support of the parents and even marriage is on the cards. Married Cancer couples can consider expanding the family today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Professionally you are good today. Despite some challenging tasks, you will feel satisfied. Some clients will be stubborn and diplomatic while handling them. Team leaders need to bring out new concepts so their innovative ideas will be accepted by the management. Always think differently to prove your mettle. Some professionals who have plans to go abroad will find progress in the process. Those who have interviews lined up for today can attend each one confidently.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Fortunately, Sagittarius natives will see a good balance between income and expense. While you’ll have a good inflow of wealth, the expenses will also be higher today but your success lies in proper money management. Do not lend money to anyone, especially a large sum as the chances of getting it back are minimum. Some Sagittarius natives will have financial disputes with a sibling. Businessmen will be fortunate to have promoters to provide funds for trading needs.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Avoid adventure sports today and say away from both tobacco and alcohol. Some pregnant Sagittarius natives will develop complications today and would need medical attention. Minor allergies will affect the eyes, ears, or throat today. Children should be careful as viral fever is in the air. There can be sleep-related issues but instead of going for medicines, try traditional methods.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

