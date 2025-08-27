Aquarius Horoscope Today for August 27, 2025: A domestic client may have issues with a project you are part of

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let egos dictate things Be cool in love to explore its multiple phases. Ensure you give up your egos in the career and strive to give the best results. Minor financial issues may come up. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Tackle the relationship issues to stay with your lover for a longer time. Be careful about the expenditure and prefer safer investments. New responsibilities at the office will keep you busy. Health is normal.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Ensure you do not hurt the motions of the lover for a safe day. Some long-distance love affairs will pass through tough times. Always be patient and shower immense love on your partner. You should also value the feelings of your lover by being a patient listener. Office romance is a bad idea for married male natives, as this can put marital life in danger today. Single natives may confidently express their feelings to their crush and accept a positive response in the second part of the day.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

You should be careful about the targets today, and there will be issues related to office politics that may also impact your reputation at the workplace. A domestic client may have issues with a project you are part of, and the company may assign you to troubleshoot this. Utilize the experience and communication skills to fix it. IT, healthcare, architecture, finance, electronics, and animation professionals will see opportunities abroad. Entrepreneurs will get funds even from abroad for business purposes.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

There will be minor payment issues. Do not invest in stock or trade today. You may repair your home, but today is not a good day to buy a property or vehicle. The second part of the day is also good for buying electronic appliances. Businessmen will be successful in clearing dues, while some traders will also receive payments from abroad. Some females will also require being a part of the property conflicts within the family.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Be careful while using a staircase, and seniors should also pay more attention to their diet. Seniors may have sleep-related issues, while children may develop a viral fever, sore throat, or body aches. However, no serious illness would harm you, and both physical and mental health would be intact. You should also avoid driving under the influence of alcohol, which may lead to accidents today.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)