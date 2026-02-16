Aquarius Horoscope Today for February 16, 2026: An auspicious day for family planning

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep the day productive Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Expect tremors in the relationship, and it is good to spend more time together with your lover. Keep the cards open in the office. Health demands special care.

Stay happy in the relationship and ensure you keep your partner in good spirits. The official life will have challenges, but they will not go unchecked. Financially, you will be stable. No health issues also exist.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today Value the relationship and be sensitive towards the preferences of your partner. This will keep the love life active. You need to be a good listener. It is also good not intervene in the personal space of the lover. Stay happy in the relationship and spend a romantic evening at a restaurant where you can discuss plans. Some females will be happy to settle the issues with the ex-lover. Married natives may also seriously consider expanding the family.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today Your tasks at the workplace reflect your commitment. Be focused on the responsibilities. A client will demand rework or additional work on a project that may also upset you. There is scope for career growth and ensure you stay in the good books of management. Handle the pressure with diligence and be ready to even take up some crucial tasks that would require frequent traveling. Some marketing personnel will have a tough time meeting the targets.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today No major wealth issue will hurt you. Some females will be happy to renovate the house or even buy a new vehicle. Stay away from financial disputes, which will also impact your personal life. As some of the previous investments will bring in good returns, you will be in a condition to handle the financial woes. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for trade expansions today.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Ensure you maintain a distance from people with negative attitudes. You should also be careful while lifting heavy objects today. Females may develop gynecological issues, and children may have bruises while playing. Seniors must be careful about their diet plan. Pregnant natives should avoid adventure sports today and must also not drive a two-wheeler.

Aquarius Sign Attributes Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

