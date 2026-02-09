Edit Profile
    Aquarius Horoscope Today for February 9, 2026: You may start repairing or renovating the house

    Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: Do not lose your temper today, as this can cause serious troubles in the coming days.

    Published on: Feb 09, 2026 4:10 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Nothing is a mystery for you

    Resolve love-related issues and ensure you devote more time to your lover. You should give the best performance at work. Your health is also good.

    Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Expect minor issues in the love affair that demand immediate settlement. Ensure you contribute to the job and handle the professional challenges with utmost care. Maintain a healthy lifestyle. Finance is also at your side.

    Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

    It is good to adopt a diplomatic approach in romance. Avoid unpleasant discussions and also keep the lover comfortable while sharing emotions. You may face tremors in the form of external interferences. A friend or a relative may interfere in the love affair. You should also be careful not to hurt the lover with a word or an action, which may lead to unforeseen circumstances. Single natives may also meet an interesting person today. Married females may also go the family way.

    Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

    Be ready to take up new tasks at the workplace. Team leaders and managers will need to be cordial with their co-workers. Do not lose your temper today, as this can cause serious troubles in the coming days. You may also clear minor trade-related issues with the clients or partners. Stay away from controversies as well. There will be new partnerships in the business, but do not blindly trust anyone when it comes to wealth. Businessmen should also avoid arguments or fights with legal authorities today.

    Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

    As money will flow in from different sources, you will be in a good position to accomplish your dreams. Handle the wealth smartly, and while buying gold or renovating the home, ensure you do not spend a big amount on luxury. You may also start repairing or renovating the house if your financial status allows that. Avoid all financial disputes, and you may also donate money to a charity in the second half of the day.

    Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

    Pay attention to your health. There will be work-related pressure that will impact personal health. You may develop breathing issues or even heart-related ailments in the second part of the day. Some females will also complain about body aches and pain in the joints. You should also be ready to consult a doctor for hair loss and eye-related issues.

    Aquarius Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
    • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
    • Symbol: Water carrier
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
    • Sign Ruler: Uranus
    • Lucky Day: Saturday
    • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
    • Lucky Number: 22
    • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

    Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

