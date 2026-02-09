Aquarius Horoscope Today for February 9, 2026: You may start repairing or renovating the house

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Nothing is a mystery for you
Resolve love-related issues and ensure you devote more time to your lover. You should give the best performance at work. Your health is also good.
Expect minor issues in the love affair that demand immediate settlement. Ensure you contribute to the job and handle the professional challenges with utmost care. Maintain a healthy lifestyle. Finance is also at your side.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today
It is good to adopt a diplomatic approach in romance. Avoid unpleasant discussions and also keep the lover comfortable while sharing emotions. You may face tremors in the form of external interferences. A friend or a relative may interfere in the love affair. You should also be careful not to hurt the lover with a word or an action, which may lead to unforeseen circumstances. Single natives may also meet an interesting person today. Married females may also go the family way.
Aquarius Career Horoscope Today
Be ready to take up new tasks at the workplace. Team leaders and managers will need to be cordial with their co-workers. Do not lose your temper today, as this can cause serious troubles in the coming days. You may also clear minor trade-related issues with the clients or partners. Stay away from controversies as well. There will be new partnerships in the business, but do not blindly trust anyone when it comes to wealth. Businessmen should also avoid arguments or fights with legal authorities today.
Aquarius Money Horoscope Today
As money will flow in from different sources, you will be in a good position to accomplish your dreams. Handle the wealth smartly, and while buying gold or renovating the home, ensure you do not spend a big amount on luxury. You may also start repairing or renovating the house if your financial status allows that. Avoid all financial disputes, and you may also donate money to a charity in the second half of the day.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today
Pay attention to your health. There will be work-related pressure that will impact personal health. You may develop breathing issues or even heart-related ailments in the second part of the day. Some females will also complain about body aches and pain in the joints. You should also be ready to consult a doctor for hair loss and eye-related issues.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More