    Aquarius Horoscope Today for January 26, 2026: Future prosperity is on the horizon

    Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: Businessmen may face issues in the partnership.

    Published on: Jan 26, 2026 6:54 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, consider new opportunities to grow

    Be ready to embrace surprises in your love life. Take crucial professional decisions and perform the best to obtain the optimum result. Health has issues.

    Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Handle all pressure in your personal and professional life with a smile. Take up new roles at work and give the best output. Prosperity exists today. Ensure you take care of your diet and have a balanced lifestyle.

    Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

    Keep the love affair creative and productive. Consider discussing the future while spending time in the second part of the day. Single natives will fall in love today, and you must approach at the right time to express your feelings. You may pick today to spend time with your lover in a hilly terrain. Some females will also be happy to learn about the support of parents in the relationship. Married natives should also be careful not to get into office romance, as their spouse will find this out.

    Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

    Some minor arguments within the team may upset you in the first half of the day. However, you need to be professional, and the ultimate goal needs to be to deliver outputs. Those who are in the IT industry will be disappointed, as the client will want to rework a project. Traders need to study the market before launching new ventures. Businessmen may face issues in the partnership. Students looking for higher studies will see new opportunities.

    Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in. This will help you settle all dues. Resolve all financial issues with the siblings. Those who want to settle a financial dispute can pick the first part of the day. Today is a good day to buy electronic appliances. Females may start renovating the home. You may also pick the second part of the day to resolve a financial issue with a friend. Entrepreneurs will succeed in raising the funds for trade expansions.

    Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

    Your health will have minor issues. Those who have cardiac issues will develop complications. Do not let respiratory issues impact your lifestyle. It is good to keep a watch on the diet. Some females will also complain about digestive issues. Athletes may have injuries on the ground. Some children will recover from viral fever, and you will also be in good health to take part in adventure sports.

    Aquarius Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
    • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
    • Symbol: Water carrier
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
    • Sign Ruler: Uranus
    • Lucky Day: Saturday
    • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
    • Lucky Number: 22
    • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

    Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

