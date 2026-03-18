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    Aquarius Horoscope Today for March 18, 2026: The stars bring favourable outcomes

    Aquarius Horoscope Today: Your health and finances remain stable today.

    Published on: Mar 18, 2026 5:06 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Express the emotions freely

    Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Maintaining a composed attitude will improve your relationship significantly. Look for the best ways to resolve any lingering professional issues.

    Despite some romantic hurdles, you will find joy in spending time together. Handling office pressure effectively will lead to better results. Your health and finances remain stable today.

    Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

    Open up to your partner and spend more time together. If your lover seems critical, try to stay calm rather than letting it turn into a fight. Be cautious of "too good to be true" romances to avoid future heartbreak. Sincerity is your best asset today. Some may find their parents are now ready to support their relationship.

    Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

    Expect a heavy workload that might require staying late, especially for those in IT. Sales and marketing professionals may need to travel. Focus on upgrading your technical skills to stay ahead of upcoming projects. Quality should be your priority. Students who stay focused will see excellent academic results.

    Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth is coming in, but your lifestyle choices will dictate your financial health. It is a good day for buying necessary electronics, but avoid overspending on luxury. Property issues within the family may be resolved by women today. Be careful with online transactions as there may be minor technical glitches.

    Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

    Those with heart-related concerns should be extra vigilant today. Reduce sugar and caffeine intake to avoid digestive issues or sore throats. Yoga and meditation are highly recommended. Pregnant women should avoid any activities that involve physical risk or adventure sports.

    Aquarius Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
    • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
    • Symbol: Water carrier
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
    • Sign Ruler: Uranus
    • Lucky Day: Saturday
    • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
    • Lucky Number: 22
    • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

    Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Aquarius Horoscope Today For March 18, 2026: The Stars Bring Favourable Outcomes

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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