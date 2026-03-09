Edit Profile
    Aquarius Horoscope Today for March 9, 2026: There can be minor ego-related issues with some co-workers

    Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: Pay attention to the targets at the workplace.

    Published on: Mar 09, 2026 5:10 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Let your emotions speak today

    The relationship demands sensibility rather than sensitivity today. Overcome the professional issues with confidence. Financially, you will be good today.

    Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Talk with the partner to resolve every issue within the relationship. Be focused on the goal at work, and this can have a positive impact. Today is good for smart investments. Health issues will come up.

    Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

    Your attitude is crucial while spending time with your lover today. Keep a distance from arguments today. Those who have already proposed and are waiting for a response can be confident about a positive one. Female natives have high chances of conceiving, and you need to be ready to welcome a new member to the family. Married natives may have troubles in the family of the spouse, and it is crucial to communicate with the spouse. Single natives may go back to the ex-flame today.

    Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

    Pay attention to the targets at the workplace. There can be minor ego-related issues with some co-workers, but that won’t impact the performance. Bankers, lawyers, IT, and healthcare professionals will see a tough day, while hospitality and mechanical professionals will get a raise. Those who have a new project assigned must ensure the creation of a good rapport with the clients. Students will have trouble with examinations. Businessmen will be successful in taking the trade to new locations.

    Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will be at your side. This will help in clearing all dues. Those who have a plan for a vacation abroad can go ahead with the hotel reservation and flight booking as their financial status permits. Today is also a good day to buy a vehicle. Some females will develop medical complications and will need to spend on hospital expenses. Entrepreneurs will see a good inflow of funds, and this helps in expansion to new territories.

    Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

    Minor health issues will come up. You need to be careful about the bones and eyes today. You may face BP or hypertension-related issues, and it is better to stay away from tensions and worries. The second part of the day will see minor troubles, especially related to the lungs or chest. Seniors may develop breathing difficulties. Viral fever, throat infection, headache, and fatigue will be common.

    Aquarius Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
    • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
    • Symbol: Water carrier
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
    • Sign Ruler: Uranus
    • Lucky Day: Saturday
    • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
    • Lucky Number: 22
    • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

    Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university.

