Aquarius Horoscope Today for March 9, 2026: There can be minor ego-related issues with some co-workers

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Let your emotions speak today The relationship demands sensibility rather than sensitivity today. Overcome the professional issues with confidence. Financially, you will be good today. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Talk with the partner to resolve every issue within the relationship. Be focused on the goal at work, and this can have a positive impact. Today is good for smart investments. Health issues will come up.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today Your attitude is crucial while spending time with your lover today. Keep a distance from arguments today. Those who have already proposed and are waiting for a response can be confident about a positive one. Female natives have high chances of conceiving, and you need to be ready to welcome a new member to the family. Married natives may have troubles in the family of the spouse, and it is crucial to communicate with the spouse. Single natives may go back to the ex-flame today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today Pay attention to the targets at the workplace. There can be minor ego-related issues with some co-workers, but that won’t impact the performance. Bankers, lawyers, IT, and healthcare professionals will see a tough day, while hospitality and mechanical professionals will get a raise. Those who have a new project assigned must ensure the creation of a good rapport with the clients. Students will have trouble with examinations. Businessmen will be successful in taking the trade to new locations.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today Wealth will be at your side. This will help in clearing all dues. Those who have a plan for a vacation abroad can go ahead with the hotel reservation and flight booking as their financial status permits. Today is also a good day to buy a vehicle. Some females will develop medical complications and will need to spend on hospital expenses. Entrepreneurs will see a good inflow of funds, and this helps in expansion to new territories.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today Minor health issues will come up. You need to be careful about the bones and eyes today. You may face BP or hypertension-related issues, and it is better to stay away from tensions and worries. The second part of the day will see minor troubles, especially related to the lungs or chest. Seniors may develop breathing difficulties. Viral fever, throat infection, headache, and fatigue will be common.

Aquarius Sign Attributes Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)