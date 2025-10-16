Aquarius Horoscope Today for October 16, 2025: You may be a victim of office politics

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love swimming against the tides Troubleshoot the love problems today. Your professional life will also be productive. Prosperity permits smart investments while health is also normal. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The love affair demands more communication. Your commitment at work will bring positive outcomes. Both wealth and health will be positive today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Keep the lover in good spirits. You both need to be ready to spare time for the relationship. You must also be careful not to lose your temper even while having disagreements. Single female natives can expect someone to enter their life today, especially in the second half of the day. Some love affairs will develop cracks over office romance, and it is wise for married men to keep their marital life safe from extramarital affairs.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Keep a watch on the official activities. Minor productivity issues may come up, and this will also invite the ire of seniors. You should be careful while picking up an issue with a co-worker. Today, you may be a victim of office politics, and ensure you keep a distance from controversies. The second part of the day is good to update the resume on a job portal. Those who are keen to pick a job in the manufacturing, sales, legal, advertising, or hospitality sectors may go ahead with the plan.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will be at your side, and this will help you make smart investments in the stock market. You may be able to repay a loan, and entrepreneurs will also see funds from even foreign locations. Today is also good for providing financial assistance to a sibling or a friend. Traders will be happy to see good returns in the second half of the day. You may also donate money to charity, while some females will require spending for a celebration at the workplace.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Pay attention to the lifestyle. Start the day with exercise and consider spending more time with friends or family. The second part of the day may be crucial for those who have cardiac issues. Those who have high blood pressure or cardiac issues must also be careful in the second half of the day. Pregnant girls need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler or boarding a bus.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)