Aquarius Horoscope Today for October 29, 2025: Your commitment at work may fail to bring the expected outcomes

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Look for opportunities to excel today Continue your efforts at work to bring positive results today. The love affair will see positive results. Utilize the wealth to bring personal happiness. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Have a happy love relationship. Continue settling the professional issues. Wealth will come in, and health will also be in good shape.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be careful to pamper the lover and also shower affection. Do not lose your temper despite disagreements. Despite your efforts, some love affairs will end in failure. This may also lead to mental stress and pain. You may rekindle the lost love after meeting up with the ex-flame today. But married people should be cautious not to destroy their married life. There can also be issues associated with egos in family life.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at work may fail to bring the expected outcomes. IT, healthcare, legal, mechanical, architecture, hospitality, finance, and accounting professionals may require working additional hours. Pay attention to the details, and you should also be ready to compromise on ego-related issues within the team. Those who have job interviews scheduled for today will be happy to receive an offer letter. Female managers will have a tough time handling male team members, as ego will play spoilsport.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from previous investments, and this will help you make smart investment decisions. You may pick the day to resolve a property issue within the family. Some females may receive a good appraisal today. While you can go ahead with the plan to buy electronic appliances, the second part of the day is good for making crucial monetary decisions. Today is also to contribute money to charity.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You should also be careful about your diet. Replace oily and greasy food with more vegetables, fruits, and nuts. Pregnant females must also stay away from adventure sports, including underwater activities. Seniors must be careful while using a wet floor. Spend time on personal happiness and also resolve mental stress through yoga and meditation. You should not miss the medications, and those who have pain in the eyes or ears must consult a doctor.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)