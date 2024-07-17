Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, July 17, 2024 predicts next phase of business

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, challenges cannot make you fall Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, July 17, 2024: Be realistic in your love life.

Be realistic in your love life. Perform the best at work to give the best results. Handle wealth carefully today your health will also be in good shape.

Look for pleasant moments in romance where you will spend more time with the lover. Ensure your performance will be up to the mark at work. Despite prosperity, you need to be careful about the expenditure. Your health is also good today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Look for exciting moments in the love affair. You will be happy to take the love affair to the next level. Plan a surprise romantic dinner where you may also take a call in the future. Some male natives will meet the ex-flame and this may rekindle the old affair. However, married Aquarius natives must avoid this as their marital life will be compromised. Single Aquarius natives will be happy to meet someone special.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Despite minor hiccups at the workplace, you will handle the challenges with confidence. Display your attitude today which will bring success at the workplace. Job seekers may have good news waiting. Bankers, accountants, and financial managers will need to be careful in the second part of the day. Some lawyers and healthcare employees will handle cases that will attract public attention. Traders and entrepreneurs will also consider expanding their business to new locations.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Do not spend a big amount on luxury items. Despite money coming in, the priority should be to save for the future. A previous investment will bring in a good return. Pick the second part of the day to buy a vehicle or to make a hotel booking for a foreign vacation. Expect some expenditure in the coming days and you may also buy electronic devices today. Businessmen will clear all pending dues and will also raise funds for expansion plans.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

No major illness will trouble you today. However, be careful of minor infections including viral fever and throat pain. Maintain a healthy lifestyle packed with good food and exercise. Pregnant females should not take part in adventure activities including rock climbing today. Avoid both alcohol and tobacco today to stay healthy and medically fit throughout the day.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)