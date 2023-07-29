Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, July 29, 2023 predicts some unexpected expenses

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, aquarius, you see risks are opportunities

Resolve love issues for a happy romantic life. Be successful in job and handle financial tasks responsibly. You are lucky today in terms of medical health.

Fortunately, your relationship will be joyous today, and at the office, you’ll receive opportunities to grow. No major financial decisions should be made. Health will be good today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Your romantic life will have ups and downs. Some Aquarius natives will see deception in the love life which may even lead to a break up. However, most relationships will be good today and some may even lead to marriage. Handle the troubles with confidence. Female Aquarius natives can expect a proposal in the second half of the day. Ensure that proper harmony is maintained between you and the lover.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Some healthcare professionals as well as IT professionals may move to a foreign country for job purposes. There can be hiccups in the form of office politics at the workplace but you need to overcome it with discipline and commitment. Your diligence will be tested through multiple assignments today. You can also expect a change in the role. Those who are looking for jobs in the sales, marketing, and automation sectors would get one with a good package.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

As per the financial horoscope, today is not good for critical financial decisions. Despite you receiving money from different sources, you will not be in a condition to spend it as per your choice. Some unexpected expenditures will come up in the form of a medical emergency, legal trouble, home repair, or vehicle repair today. And you need to have enough money in the coffer.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Fortunately, no major health issue will disrupt your day. Ensure you have a balanced office and personal life. This will keep you safe from professional pressure. Avoid alcohol today and prefer fresh fruit juice to stay healthy and energetic. Some illnesses including viral fever, throat infection, or digestion issues may impact daily life but they will not be serious. Those who have kidney-related ailments will need medical attention today, mostly in the evening.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

