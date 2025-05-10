Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2025, predicts minor issues at work

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in morals Have a happy relationship today and keep it free from egos. No major professional issue will cause havoc while prosperity permits smart investments today. Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, 10 May 2025: Be careful about office politics which may also hamper your reputation at the workplace. (Freepik)

Keep your love affair free from egos. Ensure you meet the professional requirements. You are good in finance and will find prosperity through previous investments. Health is also positive today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Some females will have issues in the relationship and will require the intervention of a third person. This will be most common among married females who are also mothers. Marriage is on the cards for lovers and you may also take a call with the backing of parents. The second part of the day is also good for settling the issues of the past over dinner while single females can expect proposals at the workplace, classroom, or during a family function. Consider a vacation this weekend with the partner where you will spend more time discussing the future.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your approach is crucial today as some profiles will have a minor ruckus. Be careful about office politics which may also hamper your reputation at the workplace. Stay in the good book of the management. Those who have recently joined an organization must be ready to take up crucial tasks that will also test their professional caliber. You should also take care to avoid arguments at a meeting. Your communication skills will work out at the client meeting today.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from different sources and you may seriously consider donating money to charity. Your parents will also suggest the idea of buying a new property today. Females will buy jewelry today while seniors will consider investing in stock, trade, and speculative business. You may take a call on diving wealth among children and can also invest in real estate.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

There will be no major medical issues and you are also good to have a vacation with the family. However, those who are going to hilly terrains must be careful while driving in the evening hours. Some children may develop rashes on the skin today. Drink plenty of water and avoid junk food today. The second part of the day is also good to quit smoking and alcohol.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)