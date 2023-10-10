Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Oct 10, 2023 says avoid office politics

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stand out from the crowd today

Stay happy in the relationship today. No major issues in the professional life. Your health horoscope states minor issues including throat infection today.

Your love life will be free from chaos and you will be more creative today. New responsibilities will make you a crucial part of the organization. While minor health issues will be there, your financial status will be good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Minor differences in opinions will happen in the romance and this can cause troubles. Show your love through action and you can also expect affection back. You both can strive together to make life a fabulous experience. Do not indulge in the personal affairs of the lover and give them the liberty to decide. Do not be possessive in the relationship as this can dampen the spirit and make the partner uncomfortable and suffocating.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Attend a job interview to crack it. You may also update the profile on the job website as You will find a good job today. Those who have just left the college will be happy to get the first offer letter today. Your commitment and sincerity will play a major role in accomplishing every assigned task. Avoid office politics and you should be smart enough to negotiate with the team members while handling team tasks. Entrepreneurs can confidently launch a new venture today.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Though you are fortunate today in terms of money, it is crucial to spend smartly. Avoid binge shopping and spending on high-end goods which will drain the coffer. You need to save for the coming days as you may have an emergency at home. Entrepreneurs will raise funds to expand the business while some seniors will be keen to divide the property among the children today. The day is also auspicious to buy a new vehicle.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Minor viral infections may hurt you today. Protect your eyes while traveling as dust can cause infection. Females may develop gynecological issues which may need medical attention. Avoid outside food as this may upset the stomach. It is good to skip alcohol for a day.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON