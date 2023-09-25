Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, September 25, 2023 advises to wear this colour

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 25, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for Sept 25, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. You're feeling rejuvenated and inspired, Aquarius!

Aquarius-20th January to 18th February

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, flowing with the Stars

You're feeling rejuvenated and inspired, Aquarius! The planets are aligned in your favor, bringing a fresh wave of energy that will boost your spirits and help you achieve your goals.

Today, the universe has a lot of positive energy to offer you. As an Aquarius, you can expect to feel especially buoyed by this celestial support. If you've been feeling down or struggling lately, today is the perfect day to shake off those negative feelings and embrace a more positive outlook.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today:

In matters of the heart, the stars are on your side today. Whether you're single or attached, you'll feel a strong connection with someone special. If you're looking for love, today is a great day to put yourself out there and meet new people. If you're already in a relationship, expect sparks to fly and passions to be reignited.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today:

At work, you're firing on all cylinders today. You have the drive and determination to accomplish your goals and take your career to the next level. Trust your instincts and don't be afraid to take risks - you're destined for greatness!

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today:

Financially speaking, things are looking up for you, Aquarius. You're likely to receive a windfall or a lucrative opportunity that will help you boost your income. Keep an eye out for new opportunities, and don't be afraid to take advantage of them when they arise.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today:

Your physical and emotional health are in good shape today, Aquarius. You're feeling energized and optimistic, which will help you tackle any health issues that may arise. Remember to stay hydrated and get plenty of rest - your body will thank you for it!

﻿Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

