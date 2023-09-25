All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 25, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Good rent can be expected from a property you own. Eating right and a disciplined life will be the key to your good health. Those out on a business tour are likely to return with some good news. A family gathering is in the offing and will be loads of fun. A chance to set out on an exciting trip may materialise for some. Settling for a piece of real estate may soon become a reality for some. Students have their hands full, but will manage their time well.

Love Focus: Expressing your inner feelings is likely to create a special bond with lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are likely to make a fortune in your current profession or business. Interest in health foods is likely to be awakened in some. A good beginning will be made by young entrepreneurs. Your near and dear ones may pay you a visit and brighten up the day. A short break from the daily grind to someplace faraway is possible. Some additions and alterations to an existing property may be initiated.

Love Focus: Meeting someone you just adore cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financially, you will be able to secure your position by curbing wasteful expenditure. Health-wise you are not likely to face any problems. A sense of achievement will prevail for those doing business from home. You may be organising a family gathering just to be able to meet your near and dear ones. A trip overseas is on the cards and will help you achieve what you aim for. Going in for a piece of property cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Company of the one you love will help you unwind.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Dark Red

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You are likely to up your earnings and strengthen your financial front. You will be regular in your workout and enjoy good health. At work, you will be able to achieve much more than what you had expected to. Meeting your near and dear ones is likely to give you an immense sense on happiness. A fun trip can be organized today. Mending fences with someone you don’t like will be on your agenda today.

Love Focus: Some of you may turn innovative to cater to the romantic mood of partner!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Light Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will succeed in stemming wasteful expenditure by tightening your purse strings. You enjoy good health by adopting a fitness regimen. You will be able to take quick and correct decisions at work. A touchy domestic issue will be sorted out to the satisfaction of all. Fun is in store for those planning a trip to a holiday destination. Construction on a plot of land may be given the go ahead.

Love Focus: You may take the initiative of discussing your future with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Orange

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Keeping a tight control over expenses will be a step in the right direction. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will find a distinct improvement in their condition. A professional advice will help in choosing the right course in business. Much excitement is foreseen on the family front. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those on a long-distance travel. A home loan is likely to be repaid finally and a new house possessed.

Love Focus: Your loving gestures to someone are likely to be reciprocated.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You can get into two minds regarding an investment, as better options appear on the horizon. Health is set to improve for the unwell. Your superb performance at work or in an educational institute will help build your reputation. Someone ill in the family is likely to make quick recovery. Fun seekers are likely to plan an exciting trip. Getting an immovable asset through inheritance cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings with your sweetheart is likely and will make your day.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Saffron

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your bargaining skills will come in handy for negotiating a lucrative deal on the business front. Outside help in coming back in shape is likely to work wonders. A colleague assists you at work, when you need help most. Spending more time on the home front is likely to have a favourable effect on your familial ties. Too much commuting can get on your nerves. Going in for a property at this juncture will prove beneficial.

Love Focus: Someone’s attention may prove distracting, but may kick start a budding romance!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Financial front displays signs of stabilizing. Some of you can experience a spot of bad health. Those thinking of a job switch will find some good options. A trip with friends or cousins will give you immense joy. Construction on a plot of land may be given the go ahead. Students have their hands full, but will manage their time well. Being a go-getter is likely to make you much sought after on the social front.

Love Focus: Romantic feelings may prompt you to plan something special with your beloved today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Magenta

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will manage to curtail expenditure by instituting some austerity measures. Carelessness on the health front can get you into a lot of trouble at this juncture. A lot of work is likely to be accomplished on the professional front. A suitable matrimonial match for someone eligible in the family can be expected. A noble act on your part will get the attention it deserves.

Love Focus: A romantic trip is on the cards and is likely to prove most entertaining.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Dark Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You grow financially stronger as wealth comes to you from various sources. Irregular hours can tell on your health, so set your life in order. You will be more than willing to improve your performance today. You will feel much closer to your near and dear ones now, than before. Travelling to meet someone close is on the cards for some. A property may be acquired by some.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to get positive results.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Silver

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will be able to effectively curb expenses by taking some drastic measures. Your self-discipline regarding food and drink will keep you in top physical condition. You will be able to complete all tasks to the satisfaction of the one that matters. Family members will be supportive in whatever you do. Travelling to a distant destination is indicated for some. Steps taken on the property front will be lauded by all.

Love Focus: You can plan out a fun evening with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Peach

