Aquarius Horoscope predictions for March 19: Make a long-term dream come true

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

The day’s sunny and happy aura makes this a great time for any new beginnings and a chance to explore the potential to make a long-term dream come true. You may get some opportunities out of the blue that enables you to flourish if you’re willing to leave your comfort zone. The day may also bring an end to delays. If you’ve had to postpone any plans, you’ll soon have them up and running again. Follow your passion and see where it leads. It is a good time to light up your social circle. The hearty reception encourages you to link up with friends, connect with kindred spirits, and enjoy the company and support of those who share your ideas and ideals. Do not get bogged down by negative thoughts today. Recharge yourself through some recreational activity and come back refreshed.

Aquarius Finance Today

You are likely to get favourable results on the monetary front. It is a good time to invest in a real estate project or long-term plans. They will boost your financial position. Your financial standing may remain good and your investments are likely to remain productive.

Aquarius Family Today

Are you ready to party and celebrate something with your family? If so, then go ahead with your plan as the day is very auspicious and the celebration promises to be a boisterous and uplifting event. Your bond with your brother can also improve further. A short-distance trip can further strengthen your ties.

Aquarius Career Today

You are likely to remain a little stressed at work today. There could be an extraworkload on the professional front. Avoid getting into arguments with colleagues else your reputation may be impacted.

Aquarius Health Today

After a short break, you will not only be able to think well and creatively, but your health, as well as your work capacity, may also improve. So go ahead and take that long pending trip. Tips from an expert to improve your physique may work wonders for you.

Aquarius Love Life Today

If you have been experiencing a thaw in your passion or connection with your partner, then the day’s positivity would help revive a love tryst that has cooled a bit. Attending a social function with family may bring new connections and even a new romance to your life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

