Aquarius Horoscope predictions for March 20: Investments will bring good results

AQUARIUS (Jan 22- Feb 19)

When it comes to face the odds and negativities in life with a strong face and bold heart, nobody does it better than a true Aquarius personality. You understand that life can be tough and difficult at times and one must have the right courage to deal with it efficiently. You realist thinking in life can at times make you a boring and dull person, because there is nothing big in the world that can stir your emotions from the core. You stay rooted, yet you have a place in your spiritual realm. It is going to be a great day in order to achieve your desires with some real goals set for them. Some weekend trip with friends or family is also predicted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Finance Today

Deal with your money and finances with some extra precaution today. be mindful of the latest market strategies and invest only after doing the proper research and development in the matter. Share market is going to bring good results.

Aquarius Family Today

You are in a child like mood today and are feeling playful. You may tease your young members at home and this will create an atmosphere of chilling and humor at home. Everything will be in the right place.

Aquarius Career Today

You have the courage to take big and bold steps in matters of your career today. It may happen that you are offered a new career stream or prospect and you wish you switch on that option.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Health Today

Your health is going to be somewhat troubled and you may take proper rest today in order to avoid exertion. Staying active and on the go will also help to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You are feeling better and relaxed after communicating your true feelings to your partner or spouse. It is going to be a great day if you are thinking of a future together. Spend some alone time to discuss things.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026