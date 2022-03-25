Aquarius Horoscope predictions for March 25: Don’t overburden yourself

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You have been planning for your future in a very meticulous manner. Everything is likely to be according to your plan if things are exciting on time. You must stop planning and start executing your plans. Your go-getting attitude may help you get along well with others. You may be in control of your emotions, which is likely to work in your favour. You have been focusing on just a single aspect of your life. It’s time to divert your focus on other issues as well and dedication is likely to change things. This change is likely to fill your life with contentment. You must adopt a systematic and well-planned approach to something big in life. Don’t over-burden yourself. Take a break and embark on a long trip. A trip on a pilgrimage can also be very fruitful and rewarding. You must set your thoughts while you are on such a divine trip. You can consider buying a property on the outskirts of the city. Avoid dealing with a friend as things might not be in your favour.

Aquarius Finance Today

Your finances are expected to grow. You are likely to be delighted to see your bank balance growing like never before. Your friend might return you the money he borrowed years back.

Aquarius Family Today

Things are likely to be great on the domestic front. You are likely to see a positive in young members of your family. They are likely to value your advice so feel free to impart some valuable suggestions to the younger lot.

Aquarius Career Today

Increase your productivity and adopt positive behaviour when you are with your seniors. You are becoming popular at your workplace because of your positive approach to situations. Keep up the good work.

Aquarius Health Today

Those suffering from minor health issues are likely to see positive results. You are advised not to neglect old injuries as they may lead to major health issues. Switch to home remedies for minor issues.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Married couples are advised to do something special for their partners. You must show your romantic side and resolve all the minor differences with your spouse to start afresh. You can start by making a cup of coffee or tea.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Beige

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026