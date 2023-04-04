Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aquarius Horoscope today, April 4, 2023 predicts an addition to wealth

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 04, 2023 06:51 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for 4 April 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Managing money is an art. You need to practice the art today.

Daily horoscope prediction says, do not let challenges defeat your valor.

Some problems in love life can impact both office life and health. Face challenges in the job by the commitment and manage the money smartly. All will be fine.

While you may have serious challenges to overcome in the office, health should not be compromised. Foreign clients may want you to work round-the-clock but ensure you have proper food and sleep.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Your love stars are strong but you need to work a little more for an effective relationship. Some couples may have minor clashes between them which should be resolved today. Lovers who want to marry can consult their parents. The relationship will be approved by the parents and seniors in the family. Give your partner a surprise gift today. As females have higher chances of pregnancy today, be vigilant while having a physical relationship.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today for April 4, 2023

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Those who are in government jobs will be under severe pressure. Even those in the IT industry would have to face stiff competition. Students appearing for examinations need to study more to secure good scores. Some natives may also find their first job today. Contractors, architects, artists, and receptionists will have a good day but with a heavy job target. Businessmen can also launch a new business today to gain a good profit sooner.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Managing money is an art. You need to practice the art today. Save the finance as an investment in a bank or stock market. You may receive a loan or a foreign fund which will add to the wealth. However, abstain from spending hugely on luxury items. Do not lend huge amounts today as regaining it will be a heavy task.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Though office life would be packed with pressure, your health would not be seriously affected. Some people may have diabetes-related issues and they need to stay away from aerated drinks today. Avoid oily stuff that can impact the heart and liver. Start the day with yoga or a walk. Spending some time under a tree will be good for your health.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more....view detail

