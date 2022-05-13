Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 13, 2022

AQUARIUS (Jan 22- Feb 19)

Dear Aquarian born, don’t try to settle for less today. Have dreams, aspirations and goals and work towards them to attain them with your fullest potential to cater. You are going to stay care free and worry less of your future and this is what is going to make you feel at ease and peace. Going to some movie and spending some quality time with your loved ones is also a possibility. You can also plan for a picnic and get together with your old friends and distant relatives. Also, it is best advised to you that you shall stay quiet of what you are aspiring for in the future and be mute on your future plans.

Aquarius Finance Today

You are going to make a big financial decision today. This could be regarding in closure of a business deal or adding up a new business partner. Employed ones can alter their sources of income today.

Aquarius Family Today

You may feel over emotional and demanding on your specific needs from each of the family member. Not getting your needs and desires fulfilled can give some disappointment and frustration. Deal with everybody with rational and logical mind.

Aquarius Career Today

You are going to bring in some new changes in your work style and this can literally help you increase and enhance your productivity by a good level. Your co workers shall also stay supportive.

Aquarius Health Today

Don’t eat oily and outside junk food, try to eat light and healthy home cooked meals. Be cautious of your weight and manage it with some good fitness plan in action for the day.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Feeling romantic will come naturally to you. You can also think of surprising your partner or spouse today by taking them to some outing such as romantic date or shopping to a nearby mall.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON