Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 13, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Financial front will be most encouraging as you get down to multiplying your assets. A new exercise routine will work fine in improving your health. You will have to sound convincing and confident to land a dream job, so prepare well. Differences may crop up amongst those living in a joint family. Travelling, especially by train, may prove hectic. If you want to buy property the time is favourable.

Love Focus: Sharing intimate moments with partner is possible and will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are likely to get a chance to invest in a financially sound scheme. You will take positive steps towards achieving perfect health. Your professional output may be lower than usual today. A child or sibling is all set to make you proud. A chance for overseas travel may come to you. Returns from a property will add to your financial strength.

Love Focus: A current relationship may seem to be going awry, but give it some more time to blossom.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

This is a great day for those looking for a suitable job. Someone known will give you correct guidance in a financial matter. Good eating habits are likely to be adopted by some just to keep a lifestyle disease at bay. You are likely to bow to the demands of a family member. Some of you will get the opportunity of visiting someplace exciting today. Everything will go right in something organized by you, so don’t harbour any apprehensions.

Love Focus: Newlyweds or those newly in love will get a chance to enjoy total bliss.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Choclate

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

There is a chance of something favourable happening on the professional front. Put your money in speculation only if you are confident. You may enjoy perfect health by remaining regular in workouts. Spouse can pester you for something you are really not keen on. A vacation may materialise and prove most enjoyable. Those pursuing higher studies may take time off to party hard!

Love Focus: Spending time with lover in the lap of nature is indicated.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

An overseas deal promises to bring some great opportunities. Neglecting seasonal changes may lead to illness, so take adequate precautions. Paying off creditors can appear difficult, but you will manage somehow. Family will be most caring and do much to make you comfortable. This is a good day for youngsters to organise a trip. Some of you may plan to build a house or buy property shortly.

Love Focus: Your attempts at romance are likely to miserably fail and leave you heartbroken.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Money is not a problem and you will be able to buy all the comforts you need. It is about time that a healthy lifestyle is adopted, if you want a trouble-free life. You will succeed in making things on the work front move at your pace. Antics of a family member can become a source of concern. Those on a vacation may get to see some new places. You may become envious regarding someone’s new possession.

Love Focus: Be sensitive to the sensibilities of lover as it can spoil the relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All shades of green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A new business venture appears promising, so go ahead with it. Repaying a loan will not pose any problems. Peak physical fitness is assured for those working out. Spouse and other family members can pester you for something you dislike. Those in important positions may be required to undertake an overseas tour. A child may make you proud by his or her achievements.

Love Focus: Luck is likely to favour those seeking love, so expect to enjoy a romance-filled day!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will save enough to enjoy. Good health is assured. An excellent day is foreseen on both personal and professional fronts. Homemakers are likely to have their hands full catering to the guests. Travelling with friends proves loads of fun. You will get the opportunity to acquire new property at a good price. Your egocentric nature is likely to offend some, so be conscious of this fact and think about others too.

Love Focus: Romance at this juncture may not rock, but do give it some more time.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Money comes in steady streak. Joining a gym or an exercise routine is indicated and will prove beneficial. Be careful of rivals at work, as they may Colour the mind of superiors against you. You will get a lot of time to spend with family. The day seems ideal for a long journey and will help you regain equanimity. Some of you are likely to seal a property deal.

Love Focus: Love life remains satisfactory.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

There may be few takers for your creative talents, so look at other avenues too. Some of you can expect a payment to be delayed. A new diet may not give the expected results, so mix it with physical exercise too. Hope is on the horizon for those trying to start a family. Travel can be a good option to unburden the mind. You may not get the best price for a property in the market, so adopt a wait and watch policy.

Love Focus: It will be important to be sensitive to the feelings of the one you love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Money comes in a steady stream to make you financially strong. You will manage to dovetail your routine with a workout regimen and benefit. You may need to hone your professional skills to come at par with others. A hobby is likely to give hours of entertainment to a family elder. Those in property business can find the day profitable. Your style of working may need changes for improving academic performance.

Love Focus: Those seeking love are likely to get lucky soon!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A family get-together will provide a welcome break from monotonous routine. Previous investments may start giving handsome returns. It is best to address all health issues, before they start causing problems. Success in a job interview cannot be ruled out for those looking for suitable employment. Travelling long distance may not be too comfortable. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. You are likely to expand your social circle.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are likely to make the most of it.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Pink

