Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 13, 2022

GEMINI (May 21- Jun 21)

Dear Gemini, you can question your identity and purpose in life today! As per your horoscope prediction for the day your inquisitiveness and curiosity might get to a higher level and you may try to find out logic and purpose in each and every aspect of life that you are dealing with today. your aspirations in life can also stay high and you will yearn to become better from your yesterday. However, you would not like to be in company of so many people around and would prefer only quality company to share your thoughts and emotions. Trip to mountains in the coming weekend can prove beneficial and you may get your answers there.

Gemini Finance Today

It is better if you avoid taking any tension in matters of finance and wealth today. You can expect good luck to be favoring you while you may take some imperative decisions about investment.

Gemini Family Today

You can want your family’s valuable company today. But at the same time you should also consider their availability and given their hectic schedule you might have to face some disappointment. You shall also consider building strong rapport with your parents and spouse.

Gemini Career Today

You are going to stay productive yet thoughtful about your work strategies. Furthermore, you can also plan to use more tricks and tips to get your work done more reasonably and quicker.

Gemini Health Today

Your consistency, hard work, dedication and persistence in ardently following your work out regime is highly appreciable and also deserves some respect. This is what allowing you to see good results in fitness in the body.

Gemini Love Life Today

You are thinking about your love life and ways to improve it significantly. You may also plan for some new couple goals and get interested in following the same hobbies and passion of your partner or lover.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Chocolate

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

