Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 13, 2022

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are 2nd in the zodiac list and that makes you a little more mature than your previous zodiac sign which is Aries. However, it also doesn’t imply that you are any better than the previous sign, you are unique in your own sense and this is what going to help you today. You can win an interesting place in social circle for having acquired a great taste to know about the luxury and finer things in life. Dear Taurus born, there is no need for you to feel sad and depresses if at the current moment things are not going as per your desire and planning. Have faith and keep up the good work and you sure are going to hit the success in coming time. Also, the night time of the day is perfect for making any trip and travelling plans.

Taurus Finance Today

Your monthly budget is showing full support to added new expenses in the list and you can take the desired step. You may feel a good and stable monetary position. Investments during the morning can stay fruit full.

Taurus Family Today

You can get to welcome a new addition in the family and this could be a far off relative. Their entry in your life can make you feel a bit nervous and anxious. However, keep your calm and all will be well.

Taurus Career Today

You may wait to get the due reward and acknowledgment from your seniors and boss today. And you can win the hearts of your co workers as well by helping them out in an official assignment or project.

Taurus Health Today

Don’t be too forceful on your health goals today and try to be at peace with whatever is working. You can loosen up a bit and there is no need for any strict diet and following a hard core work out regime.

Taurus Love Life Today

Your partner can think of you as being supremely loyal and honest with them and hence you can expect some surprise or reward from them in order to reciprocate your love and care in the relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Violet



By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON