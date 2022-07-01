Aquarius Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for July 1,'22 states, heavy workload

AQUARIUS(Jan 22-Feb 19) Overall, you will stay happy in your personal life. Your creative self will come to the fore today and have a beneficial outcome on all your undertakings. Aquarius businesspersons would also embark on a profitable time. They may share a good equation with their business partner. Even returns from investments will remain on the higher side and bring in gains. You will like to spend quality time with your children. However, professional life throws up an unpleasant development. Deadlines and hectic schedules trouble you today. A surprise or unforeseen issue may force some Aquarians to put their education on hold. But it is a good practice to study or complete your assignments in advance. There could be sudden monetary gains from unexpected sources. You can also benefit from ancestral property. Social life is likely to take a back seat for some. You would prefer to spend the evening unwinding by yourself and catching up on some rest and sleep.

Aquarius Finance Today You are likely to gain a handsome profit from diligent dealings. There will also be more scope to save money. You can also plan for investing the surplus sum in conservative schemes. Those in their own business will close a new deal and also work on expanding their team.

Aquarius Family Today Aquarius can expect some good news on the family front. Someone could be in the mood of celebrating something. Even a family youngster may add to the prestige of the family with their achievements.

Aquarius Career Today Today some Aquarians may feel some pressure in the second half of the day. Keep calm and don't let your emotions come in the way of your decision-making and vision. Be more trusting towards yourself. You will make the right choices on the professional front.

Aquarius Health Today Excess use of electronic gadgets, as well as an intense workload, might disrupt your sleep, so try to minimize it. Low self-esteem or eye strain may also occur at times. Limiting your screen time is the best solution for Aquarians today.

Aquarius Love Life Today Single Aquarius may embark on an exciting phase. An old friend who has had an interest in you might touch base with you. New romance is also in the offing. Married couples may succeed in spicing up their relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

