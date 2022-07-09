Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 9, '22 states, good returns

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) Aquarians, your love life may be blissful. Married couples may be able to spend quality time with their partner, thus strengthening their bond. Your professional front may be is shining bright. You may receive a well-deserved promotion, which is likely come with a raise in pay. Your health looks to be in good shape. To achieve peace of mind and total wellbeing, you may be inclined towards spiritual practices and physical activities. On the other hand, your domestic situation may be in flux. Relatives may keep the environment lighthearted, but there may be squabbles that can shatter the peace. Mismanagement may lead to losses. You may need to carefully handle your finances with the help of a professional. Travel plans are unlikely to come to fruition. It is possible that property transfers may not be profitable. Academically, students are likely to succeed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Finance Today For Aquarius natives, overseas business dealings may go in your favour. However, you may have to plan a budget carefully to keep a tap on your expenditures. You might get good returns from an unexpected financial source.

Aquarius Family Today On the domestic front, Aquarians may enjoy company of loved ones to the fullest. However, unforeseen circumstances might force you to apply a stricter approach. This could lead to misunderstandings and may disrupt the peace.

Aquarius Career Today On the professional front, the day seems vibrant. Your chances of receiving a long pending promotion are bright as your bosses may be impressed with your work. You may get to be a part of the core inner circle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Health Today Aquarius natives may take time off to relax and refresh. This could be beneficial to your health. A diet rich in fibers is likely to have a favourable impact on your general wellbeing. In the long run, yoga may be advantageous.

Aquarius Love Life Today Aquarius natives may meet someone intriguing with whom you may begin a new relationship. You and your partner may go on a weekend trip or have a candle-lit dinner together, both of which are likely to draw you closer together.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON