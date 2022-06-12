Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 12, '22 states, salary hike

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)You will stay authoritative which may provide you with great results both in your personal as well as social life. Having faced a tough time in the past, you are now likely to become a better and wiser person. If you are salaried or working in the service sector then you will experience better growth and money flow. There are strong chances of promotion or salary hike and your efforts from the past will start to yield results. This may prove to be a challenging day for you as far as your financial front is concerned. You will need to work hard to increase the inflow of money. Avoid adopting unethical practices of earning money quickly else it may push you deeper into problems. Students will be able to study for extended hours and learn complicated topics easily and their memorizing skills will be sharp. Acts of charity and donations to the poor will provide you with auspicious results.

Aquarius Finance Today Your expenses are likely to shoot up and you may end up spending an exorbitant amount of money on purchasing something that you do not need as of now. Those in business may face delays in closing ongoing deals and client acquisitions.

Aquarius Family Today If there was an estrangement with a member of the household, you will be able to resolve it with ease. Your kith and kin will support you in all your endeavours. You can spend money on the decoration or renovation of your house.

Aquarius Career Today Hard work done by you will deliver amplified results. Your performance and abilities will be noticed and your seniors will give you ample credit for your good work. There will be an improvement in work conditions and issues from the past will start getting resolved.

Aquarius Health Today Give your body some rest. Don’t take the stress and try home remedies to keep your blood pressure in check. If you have been neglecting your health, visiting a doctor will help you put things into perspective.

Aquarius Love Life Today Those who are single are likely to be involved in a new relationship. Avoid friction with your partner today. Make sure you set your emotional boundaries and do not let your partner hamper your peace of mind.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

