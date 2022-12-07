Aquarius Horoscope Today, December 7, 2022: This is a motivational day

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarius, what a lovely day for you where everything around may be good and pleasant. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may feel self-sufficient to fund your family. You may buy a lovely bungalow for your family as there may be enough margins in the recent quarter. Finances may allow you to let your children go on a world tour organized by their school. There may be happiness in the family. You may win the trust of your loved ones. You may wish to treasure all happy moments. Domestic peace may let you focus on your work and you may set new targets for yourself. There may be appreciation at work place. Your health may be great as you may take of your diet and exercise. Your partner may give you a pleasant surprise.

Aquarius Finance Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dear Aquarius, you may be a financially literate person. You may attract money from different sources. You may be self-reliant and may keep yourself informed of all upcoming prestigious projects.

Aquarius Family Today

Today may be an exciting day as you may spend pleasant moments with loved ones. Your personal relations may continue to improve. There may be no hesitation among family members. You may share what is important with all at home.

Aquarius Career Today

You may find yourself self-motivated and hard-working. You may schedule your tasks in such a manner that things may get aligned properly. Your competitors may not throw any challenges to you and you may work peacefully.

Aquarius Health Today

You may move fast towards your fitness goal. You may improve your food habits and with this your body may feel better. You may feel happy and cheerful. Better health may also make you calm and polite. You may quit laziness and go on long rides.

Aquarius Love Life Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You may show your passionate nature to your beloved today. There may be a special gift for you from your partner. You may go on a special dinner along with your loved one. Aquarius, you may feel fortunate today to have an understanding companion.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Light Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON