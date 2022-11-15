Aquarius Horoscope Today, November 15, 2022: Practice mindfulness

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarius natives may remain in a reflective mood. The day is a good opportunity to think about your life's goals and why you're living them. Daily Astrological Predictions says, don't put undue pressure on yourself; instead, conserve your strength for the things that truly matter. Do not let the upheaval at work unsettle you. Believe in yourself, and you may succeed. A family's reputation can be boosted by a child's extraordinary success. Relationship issues need to be handled delicately to prevent breakups, Aquarius natives. Intensify your workouts if they motivate you to do so. Perhaps some of you may even sign up for a gym membership or take advantage of a group exercise session. Subordinates may criticise you and spread rumours about you, but you should not let this get to you. Some Aquarius students may be awarded a sizable scholarship or other recognition of merit in a foreign country. Don't make any real estate-related decisions today; doing so could lead to complications.

Aquarius Finance Today

As money comes in from various sources, you'll be able to free yourself from your financial burdens. Increasing your savings rate is a must if you want to keep your finances healthy. Aquarius businesspeople might be able to expand their operations and increase their earnings.

Aquarius Family Today

Life at home continues to be stimulating and enjoyable for Aquarius natives. Your family may all get together to toast a young one's latest accomplishment. There's a chance this may be the perfect chance to finally put the past behind you and make amends with everyone in your family.

Aquarius Career Today

There could be some uneasy situations at work today for Aquarius individuals. Conflict with long-standing customers should be avoided at all costs. You'll be mentally drained by the end of the day because the second half of the day may remain hectic. Aquarius natives could get answers to their questions about stalled payments.

Aquarius Health Today

Getting in a workout before heading into the office is a great idea for Aquarius natives. Working out or going for a run may boost your self-esteem. You can boost your spirits by practising some positive affirmations. Maybe some time in the sauna or at the spa would help.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Money arguments with your partner should be avoided at all costs. Your partner might be experiencing anxiety issues they haven't told you about. Be patient; things may return to normal soon. A family member may convince a single Aquarian to go on a date.

Lucky Number: 3 & 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

