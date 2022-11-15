Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 15, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Financially, you are likely to add to your bank balance and make it healthy. You may start something on the fitness front. A problem or two can keep you hassled on the professional front. You can plan a much awaited vacation with family. This is not a favourable day on the road, so remain vigilant. You are likely to regain lost ground on the academic front.

Love Focus: Meeting someone you just adore cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Exercises will help to get you back into shape. You manage to regain financial stability despite overstepping the budget. Today, you may find yourself much focussed to complete all the pending work. Differences with family membere can upset you. Those out on a business tour are likely to return with some good news. You are likely to excel professionally or academically.

Love Focus: Surprise gift and a candlelight dinner are certain to impress lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to excel professionally or academically. Financial awareness will become important to save on taxes. You are likely to make the professional situation favourable by playing your cards well. A family member not residing with you can become a source of worry. Keeping the company of bright sparks will help you immensely on the academic front.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity to win over the one you love is about to present itself.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. Financial gains appear on the horizon for some. Workplace colleagues may help you out of a tight corner at work. Not heeding a family elder’s advice can land you in all sorts of difficulties. Those craving for a break can opt for an exotic vacation. You will be able to forge ahead on the academic front by being more methodical.

Love Focus: There is every possibility of getting romantically involved with a colleague or friend.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Getting a clear chit on the health front is likely to come as a big relief. Good earning will keep your morale high and boost your self-esteem. Someone is likely to take you into confidence over a confidential matter and ask your advice. Hope is on the horizon for those trying to start a family. An outing is likely to prove expensive, but enjoyable.

Love Focus: An argument can put paid to your evening out with lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green & Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Mentally stressed are likely to take up yoga or meditation. A cash crunch needs to be overcome. You may not be able to achieve much at work today, due to outside interruptions. The matchmaking process may start at home for the eligible. Chances of property or wealth coming your way through inheritance cannot be ruled out. You are likely to excel on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to take partner on an outing or a short vacation.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

An ailment you are suffering from is showing signs of getting cured. Take minimum amount of loan that you can easily repay. Things are likely to move favourably on the professional front. A family member may not be convinced of what you have in mind. Don’t get involved in any property deal today. A favourable time is foreseen for those making efforts on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions are likely to be reciprocated by the one you admire.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach & Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Exercises will help to get you back into shape. You will need to calculate your taxes wisely to save. Pending work may compel you to tighten your belt on the work front. Behaviour of spouse or a family youngster can annoy you no end. Pending paperwork concerning a property will be completed. You will be much more accepting of someone’s shortcomings on the academic front.

Love Focus: An enjoyable time is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Number: 8 & 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Good earning will help boost your quality of life. Your initiative on the health front will pay rich dividends. You can be helpful around the house today. A disturbing element at work may make it difficult to maintain mental tranquility. Cutting corners on a vacation may make it unexciting. You can take up a physical activity or some sport.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts will have luck on their side.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cyan

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Assisting someone financially now will give good returns in the future. Steer clear, as tempers can flare on the home front. Those going away from home to join a job at a new location will find the new social circle enjoyable. Choosing healthy alternatives will become necessary for some to keep in shape. You are likely to get favourably placed on the academic front.

Love Focus: Difficulties are seen for the eligible in finding a life partner.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are likely to get favourably placed on the academic front. You will succeed in cutting domestic expenses by tightening your belt. Pressure of work that you had been feeling for the past few days is set to increase. Ban on spending is likely to be lifted for some youngsters. House owners may find a suitable tenant for their property.

Love Focus: Things may cool down in a relationship, but you will manage to stoke up the romantic fires.

Lucky Number: 3 & 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are likely to push yourself to get back in shape. Investment options may appear confusing. This is the time for you to consolidate on the professional front. Moodiness of a family member will need to be tackled with tact. Trip to a vacation by road will prove most exciting. Those aiming for a roof over their head will manage to raise the loan for buying property.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts will need to double their efforts to get what they seek!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

