Gemini Horoscope Today, November 15, 2022: Forgive & forget

Published on Nov 15, 2022 12:02 AM IST

Horoscope Today for November 15 to read the daily astrological prediction for Gemini. There's a chance that a few of you may find some unexpected sources of income.

ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

It can be a productive day for Geminis. Today is a great day to be yourself, express your thoughts and feelings, meet new people, and make progress toward important goals. Daily Astrological Predictions says, gemini natives thrive under intense pressure, which will undoubtedly impress their superiors. There's a chance that a few of you may find some unexpected sources of income. Watch your spending carefully. The people around you may feel a distinct shift in you and be attracted to the energy you're putting off today. Today, health care should be a top priority. You might be experiencing some minor digestive or gastrointestinal distress. If there are special dietary requirements, please remember to follow them. Some Gemini students today have a fantastic opportunity to gain admission to a highly regarded university. Do your absolute best, Gemini natives. Be cautious about broaching the subject of inheritance or property rights in the family. Legal action may become necessary if there is any confusion.

Gemini Finance Today

Success in an already established business is likely to yield financial rewards. Gemini traders should see healthy returns on their investments. Rising costs may be offset by gains from speculation.

Gemini Family Today

Gemini natives need to stay out of pointless ego battles with relatives. In order to find serenity, you may need to let go of old grudges and forgive everyone. The younger sibling in the family will always have your back.

Gemini Career Today

You may rise in the ranks professionally if you take the time to effectively communicate with your superiors. People of senior age may be grateful for your upbeat demeanour. You'll have the opportunity to form friendships with people in similar fields to your own.

Gemini Health Today

Gemini natives should keep an eye on their health and make timely adjustments if necessary. Time your meals properly and stay away from spicy foods, especially as the day progresses, if you are prone to acidity. In any other case, your condition can deteriorate even further.

Gemini Love Life Today

It might not be the best time for Gemini natives to argue with their partners. It's best to take your time when making major marital decisions. You should try to trust your partner, give them space, and not be too needy. In other words, now might not be the right time to pop the question for Gemini natives.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Tuesday, November 15, 2022
