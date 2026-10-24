Aquarius Horoscope Today, October 24, 2026: Calm and steady choices can greatly strengthen your sense of security

Think about what you want your words to achieve before speaking, especially during a family discussion. The Moon in Pisces in your second house remains there all day, highlighting speech, everyday spending, and expectations at home. You may feel ready to act decisively, but others may need a clearer explanation of the practical consequences. Saturn in Pisces, your second house, is retrograde, marking the final phase of Sade Sati. Family duties and financial reserves need steady attention, including honest discussions about which recurring costs are sustainable. This responsibility is not a reason to expect loss. A short journey or errand may fit into the day, provided it does not crowd out something essential. If a purchase attracts you, take time to compare its usefulness with its ongoing costs. You do not need to appear fearless or unusually adventurous to make progress. A calm decision that respects your circumstances may give you more confidence than a bold gesture made for an audience.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today
Differences may become sharper when a practical question is interpreted as a judgment about someone's character. Keep discussions focused on the actual issue, whether it concerns a bill, a family visit, or the use of shared time. Rahu in Aquarius, your first house, and Ketu in Leo, your seventh house, are retrograde. Consider whether your desire to define yourself is leaving too little room for your partner's preferences. Independence and consideration can coexist. If the tone rises, pause before adding another example to your argument. Singles do not need to exaggerate their lifestyle to seem interesting. A comfortable conversation about everyday choices may reveal more compatibility than an attempt to impress someone immediately.
Aquarius Career Horoscope Today
Work may require more attention to everyday service than to ambitious new ideas. Jupiter in Cancer, your sixth house, is direct and exalted, but workload and disputes still require realistic management. Establish which request takes priority when two people need the same time or resources. Willingness alone does not create capacity. If handling a complaint, address the practical concern without becoming argumentative. Students can practice the types of questions they usually avoid and allow time to understand the corrections afterward. In meetings, use precise examples rather than dramatic claims. A thoughtful contribution may carry more weight than speaking first. Keep training or travel arrangements tied to a clear purpose and a manageable schedule.
Aquarius Money Horoscope Today
Financial balance begins with knowing what is available rather than assuming small expenses will take care of themselves. Review likely payments before agreeing to an outing or buying something for the household. A vehicle purchase need not be rushed or rejected impulsively; compare quotations, financing terms, and running costs before taking the next step. If relatives have different spending preferences, state your limit plainly without criticizing theirs. Check automatic renewals or subscriptions that no longer offer sufficient value. Avoid lending money simply to end an uncomfortable conversation quickly.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today
A regular meal schedule may help you feel steadier during a day of conversations and errands. Avoid responding to a tense exchange by turning immediately to comfort food or excessive tea and coffee. Give yourself time to settle first. If your plans involve travel, allow time to sit, drink water, and eat without rushing. Gentle exercise is preferable to an ambitious session undertaken merely to prove your stamina. In the evening, reduce stimulating conversations close to bedtime and choose a routine you can comfortably repeat.
Tip for the Day: State your limit calmly before a small concern becomes a disagreement.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More