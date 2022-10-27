Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aquarius Horoscope Today, October 27, 2022: A fun workplace

Published on Oct 27, 2022 12:10 AM IST

Horoscope Today for October 27 to read the daily astrological prediction for Aquarius. You may enjoy power and authority in a newly appointed position. Children may add cheer to the household with their pranks.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope for October 27, 2022 Dear Aquarius, money may not pose any problems today, even if you overspend.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Dear Aquarius, money may not pose any problems today, even if you overspend. Daily Astrological Prediction says, You may enjoy a strong position if you are a trader or an entrepreneur. Along with your finances, your honor and respect may also increase in the market. You may take care of all your family responsibilities and this may earn you respect and admiration from all members. Children may add cheer to the household with their pranks. Your workplace may be a fun place today. You may enjoy power and authority in a newly appointed position. You may take the help of subordinates by involving them in the decision-making process. On the health front, you may feel a little lethargic and worn-out today. A fitness session may help you Aquarius.

Aquarius Finance Today

Dear Aquarius, your financial situation may be such that you may afford all essential comforts of life. The deal that you had made in the past may gain profits and you may start to reap good results. It may be an auspicious day to sign a new agreement as the deal may turn out to be successful.

Aquarius Family Today

Your ideas on the home front may be implemented smoothly. There may be a strong coordination among family members and this may ensure greater prosperity and happiness on the domestic front.

Aquarius Career Today

Aquarius, you may have great openness and zeal to constantly learn and innovate. You may not hesitate to ask for well-deserved promotion or increment. You may attract attention of investors. You may know how to handle tough situations at workplace and be successful.

Aquarius Health Today

Dear Aquarius, you may need to give special care to your health. Minor ailments may need some treatment. Timely medication and exercise may ensure quick recovery and no major problem. No worries, Aquarius as you may resolve any issues in no time.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Aquarius, today you may have a neutral day with your partner. You may wish to convey to your partner that you love him/her. You may look for new romance with a like-minded person.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui.

