Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 27, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Being a choosy eater will keep you in good shape! Your efforts will make things look up on the financial front. A critical problem at work is likely to be solved by following your suggestions. Your argumentative nature may not be tolerated at home. Those thinking of a short vacation may need to apply for leave right away. Those planning to buy or sell property will find some good opportunities.

Love Focus: An exclusive vacation with lover is likely, so plan to go to the best destination.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Getting agitated over issues that you deem important is not the way to tackle them, take the initiative in your hands. Those travelling may find good company to make the journey pleasurable. Acquiring something new for the house is on the cards for some. You may not be able to impress superiors by your performance on the professional front. Consider money loaned to someone as lost, as chances of its being returned look bleak.

Love Focus: Romance thrills, but can distract you from other important pursuits.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may start something new for getting fit. It will be a good idea to take somebody’s help at work, if you want the work finished in time. Cutting down on leisure will be essential for those appearing for something important on the academic front. You may have to remain firm to maintain calm and peace at home. A fun trip is possible.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will need to curb your tendency to indulge in excesses to remain healthy. Spend only on the essentials, if you want money to last. Getting capital for a venture can pose problems. Support of family members is yours for the asking as love is showered on you. A memorable experience is in store for those on an exotic vacation. You are likely to deliver what is expected of you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those in romantic mood may have to hold their horses today!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You may choose a healthy option to remain fit. Keep your money safe, as stars appear unfavourable. Some of you may be expected to use your personal vehicle for an official job. Homemakers are likely to exercise their initiative in bringing about a few changes. Getting an overseas invitation in an official capacity is possible for some.

Love Focus: Grievances in a personal relationship will need to be urgently redressed.

Lucky Number: 6 & 9

Lucky Colour: Blue & Rosy Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Bodily ills may troublesome, but only temporarily. You will experience a financially stable period. You will be busy strategising to beat a rival opposed to something you desperately want. A family youngster is about to give some good news. A long journey may prove tiring and boring. Clarity of mind and retentive power will help you forge ahead on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover will be more than accommodating and sensitive to your needs.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Pressures on the academic front can be experienced by some. Repaying a loan in time will be in your interest. Those in the travel sector can find the business improving. Setting the house in order may become the priority of homemakers today. A long journey may prove most tiring and boring. You may be going through anxious moments regarding your career prospects.

Love Focus: Romantic front appears rosy as you meet an ideal match.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A home remedy will come in handy for an ailment nagging some for long. You will manage to raise finances for something urgent without any problems. You are prone to commit some error at work today, so remain vigilant. You are likely to smoke the peace pipe with a rival in a family dispute. A golden opportunity to travel overseas may come to some.

Love Focus: Respect the sentiments of lover instead of forcing your will.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Positive steps may be required to be taken to restore perfect health. You will have to take steps to maintain your financial position. Those in show business will get a chance to promote themselves. You will manage to find time today to spend with family. Those on a vacation may get to see some new places. Tapping your potential will assume importance to start a suitable career.

Love Focus: Persuasiveness will be much needed in winning love!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver Gray

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will manage to dovetail your routine with a workout regimen and benefit. A hard bargain is in store for some wanting to buy something expensive. Your skills are likely to bring you to the notice of people who matter. Parents or a family elder may try to curtail your night outs. Students can expect to excel in academics or sports.

Love Focus: An exciting courtship is in store for those engaged to get married soon.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Judicious spending will keep your financial front stable. An out of town business deal is likely to prove profitable. Making the atmosphere peaceful at home will help you unwind. Be careful, as seasonal changes may make you unwell. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. Your good performance on the academic front may become the talk of the town.

Love Focus: An argument with lover cannot be ruled out; avoid it if you can.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown & Chocolate

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Taking up a regular fitness routine will help you get into shape. You may have second thoughts about a capital intensive venture. Opportunity you had been waiting for may not come your way. Your fair play will be much appreciated in a family situation. Commuting can eat into your leisure time today. Decisions on an issue concerning property will be favourable.

Love Focus: An evening out will be like icing on the cake on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

