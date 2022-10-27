Libra Horoscope Today, October 27, 2022: Day brings these comforts

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Dear Libra, you may lead a comfortable day today as your monetary condition may be perfect. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may have no debts today and there may be adequate bank balance. You may think of increasing your investment to have better income. You may have excess funds to spend on your family. You may plan an exciting holiday with all family members. This may help all rejuvenate to the fullest. Your parents may love this gesture of yours. They may bless you with health and happiness. You may do good in your profession. All tasks submitted by you may get appreciated by the senior staff.

Libra Finance Today

Dear Libra, you may be in a wonderful financial position. Your bank balance may be stable and may provide you with options to spend on luxury items. You may go for new associations with reputed firms as you may anticipate huge profits with them.

Libra Family Today

You may feel blessed to have a loving and caring family. You may not neglect your family even when you may have too much official work. You may enjoy your fair share of responsibilities at home.

Libra Career Today

Today may be good day on the work front. You may use your experience and knowledge to solve a complicated problem at work. Your success may give you lot of appreciation from seniors. You may get an opportunity to do something exciting with regards to work. You may feel encouraged to do better at work.

Libra Health Today

Your relationship with your body is moderate, today you may take care of your body and it may make you feel fit. You may have back ache but you may handle it by eating well and doing some exercises. Yoga may be helpful to you.

Libra Love Life Today

Dear Libra, you may need to spend some quality time with your partner. It may be good for you not to get into any kind of argument with your beloved. Listening to him/her and giving weightage to her/his views may do wonders to your relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

