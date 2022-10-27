Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Horoscope Today, October 27, 2022: Bank balance may keep brimming

Scorpio Horoscope Today, October 27, 2022: Bank balance may keep brimming

Published on Oct 27, 2022 12:07 AM IST

Horoscope Today for October 27 to read the daily astrological prediction for Scorpio. You may get a chance to attend a family event or be an important part of a close celebration. The day may be a bit sluggish on the professional front.

ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Dear Scorpio, good day for you as your bank balance may keep brimming. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may buy things for home and may spend on comfort and luxury. You may add expensive decor items or some jewelry pieces to your assets. You may get a chance to attend a family event or be an important part of a close celebration. You may meet your best buddies or siblings today. You may enjoy the day to the fullest with your family. The day may be a bit sluggish on the professional front. You may feel tired of office politics and may not participate much in it. Your health may leave you feeling refreshed and active. Minor health issues experienced in the recent past may seem to be over.

Scorpio Finance Today

Today may be a good day on the financial front Scorpio. You may get foreign clients or projects if you are a freelancer. You may invest in website creation or hosting. You may get good returns from past investments.

Scorpio Family Today

You may fulfill all domestic responsibilities with a pure mind and positive spirit. You may buy a new home for your family. There may be guests at home and they may create a cheerful aura at home. A cousin may get married or engaged.

Scorpio Career Today

Dear Scorpio, the day may be moderate on the work front. You may work smart and try different strategies to get better results. It may be good if you do not overexert yourself to get things faster.

Scorpio Health Today

You may feel great about your health and may plan to go out for an excursion with your friends. Your daily exercise regime may help you stay fit. You may get into the habit of eating more fruits, green vegetables and also some superfoods.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Scorpio, you may have a moderate day on the love front. Things may not completely go as per your expectations but still you may find the evening fun-filled and satisfactory with your beloved. Time spent with a partner may keep you happy.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Thursday, October 27, 2022
