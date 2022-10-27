Sagittarius Horoscope Today, October 27, 2022: Business profits foreseen

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Dear Sagittarius, a healthy bank balance may let you indulge in splurging and impulsive buying. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may strike new partnerships, which may favor you in the long run. You may take out time and spend with your near and dear ones. If you are a homemaker, then you may be busy in organizing your home in a better manner. At work, your boss may convince you to take up an additional responsibility. You may stay grateful for the little things in your life and not crib for things that have not worked for you. You may go for a self-care session at a spa or beauty centre and this may bring you immense satisfaction.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Sagittarius, today you may need not be careful with your finances as there may not be any issues in the coming days. The day may bring the usual inflow of money and you may be able to meet all expenses easily. You may get opportunities to improve your income.

Sagittarius Family Today

Today your family may come up as a great support system to you. You may play your favorite music or watch a movie with your loved ones. You may feel good and enjoy the company of your favorite people.

Sagittarius Career Today

Dear Sagittarius, work life may seem to be good and you may prepare a new way of working to achieve your target on the professional front. You may come across a potential deal and you may make your best effort to close this deal.

Sagittarius Health Today

You may practice meditation and yoga regularly to improve your mental state. There may be no discomfort and complete mental peace. You may listen to some soothing music to stay relaxed. Your inclination towards sports may help you remain in excellent form.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Today may be a favorable day for you to take the next step in your romantic relationship. Your bond may remain strong. You may be patient and tactful in managing your relationship. Your love life may be smooth and easy going.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver Gray

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON