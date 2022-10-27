Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Horoscope Today, October 27, 2022: Astro tips for future investments

horoscope
Published on Oct 27, 2022 12:01 AM IST

Horoscope Today for October 27 to read the daily astrological prediction for Taurus. You may plan to buy a commercial property for future investment. You may enjoy this time to the fullest.

Taurus Daily Horoscope for October 27, 2022: Dear Taurus, you may receive a decent earning from a previous investment.(Pixabay)
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Dear Taurus, you may receive a decent earning from a previous investment. You may provide financial expertise to others. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may plan to buy a commercial property for future investment. Your family may be happy and everything may seem to move in the right direction. You may take your parents for a regular health check-up. A close relative may invite you for dinner. You may enjoy this time to the fullest. Health may not pose any problems. You may become aware about how to live a healthy life. You may restrict your intake of fatty and spicy food.

Taurus Finance Today

Taurus, today you may find yourself safely enjoying a decent financial balance. There may be expenditures but, parallelly, there may be earning. You may invest a good amount of money in shares. You may know how to save for future. You may ensure a decent amount of monthly cash for your family.

Taurus Family Today

Cheers Taurus as things may go great on the family front. You may enjoy time with your children. You may also relax with elders and may make them feel special. You may take all family members on a small outing and this may be a joyful experience for all.

Taurus Career Today

You may face some minor issues at the office. It may be good if you work on your communication and presentation skills. To stay ahead in career, you may also keep yourself updated with the latest technological advancements.

Taurus Health Today

Your health may be fine. You may get a chance to attend a wellness and health event. You may find this interesting as it may make you much more aware and knowledgeable about various health issues and their solutions.

Taurus Love Life Today

Dear Taurus, your love for your partner is pure and never-ending. You may take special care to enjoy this day with your beloved. Your desire to provide him/her with the best may take you places. In turn, your partner may appreciate your gesture and may reciprocate with tons of love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Rosy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
