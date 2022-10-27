Capricorn Horoscope Today, October 27, 2022: Travel on cards

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Dear Capricorn, you may make a mark in your career by your positive thinking and determination. You may take charge of some additional responsibilities to enhance career prospects. You may take the lead by your sharp observation and ability to analyze. You may patiently think about the best investment options on the financial front. You may decide upon some wise investments and may execute them quickly. You may be free from any ailment today. You may follow-up with your family doctor to keep your hypertension in check. Your love life may prove to be smooth and you may feel delighted and satisfied. Travelling to meet some old friends may prove exciting to you Capricorn. Overall, you may enjoy today with no tensions, pressures or obligations.

Capricorn Finance Today

Your financial front may be good. You may binge on movies and entertainment. You may buy gifts and enjoy massage therapy today. You may get valuable advice for your investment matters from a close family member. You may also get financial opportunities that may help boost your income.

Capricorn Family Today

Capricorn, you may plan to go out with family members and have fun. Your close friends may help you accomplish what you have set out for today. You may get time to spend with the whole family. Your younger sibling may achieve success under your guidance and motivation.

Capricorn Career Today

You may work towards the completion of an ongoing project. You may get a desirable posting or pending promotion. You may fulfill something that you had long planned on the professional front.

Capricorn Health Today

Dear Capricorn, you may feel in the pink of health. There may be lot of energy and freshness today. You may get back on your workout routine and try ways to build your lost stamina. You may think of joining meditation or yoga classes.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Dear Capricorn, today your spouse may bring you more confidence. You may feel great to have her/him in your life. You may spend a wonderful time with her/him at home. You may be considerate when discussing things with your partner.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

