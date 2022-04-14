Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aquarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 14

Read your free daily Aquarius horoscope on HindustanTimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for April 14, 2022
Published on Apr 14, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may like to work in silence and keep things hidden.  Some may find exciting information today that may help them make a few important decisions on the family front. There is a lot to think about if you are attached to someone romantically. 

 

Some married couples who are facing issues, they should learn respecting feelings and views of spouse.  It is important to keep your ego under control if you are discussing some issues with your partner or spouse. Your current financial condition may make you tense and compel you to find out more income sources.

 

How have stars planned your day? Know more

Aquarius Finance Today

Issues with business partners may turn out messy and affect your business negativity. There are chances of not getting good returns of your investment in a tempting property deal.

Aquarius Family Today

Issues in married life may turn out messy and ruin mental peace. You should keep your cool in order to get things back on track. Avoid being overdramatic. Health issue of elderly in the family may give you stress.

 

 

Aquarius Career Today

This is a normal day on the professional front and you may be busy in organising paperwork or shift your office to a new location. New assignments or responsibilities may require extra efforts and skills.

Aquarius Health Today

This is not a favorable day on the health front. You may want to do more, but you may be over occupied.  Some may feel powerless today. You should plan your day wisely as you have lot to do in short span of time.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You are witty and smart, so people may like to flirt with you. This is a favourable time to set a new milestone in relationship. You should talk to your parents about your marriage and person you like the most.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Cream

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

 

