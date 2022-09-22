Aquarius Horoscope Today, September 22, 2022: Day brings good outcomes

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) Overcoming obstacles on both personal and professional fronts may become Aquarius natives’ priority. You may remain exuberant and your zest and strength at work will bring positive results in your professional life. Your courage and determination to keep yourself fit will be high, which will help you stay healthy. Your spouse may feel responsible for your health and may take extra efforts for your own good. A long journey may turn out to be enthralling and fun in the company of your loved ones. Aquarius individuals will have to work hard to amicably resolve a property matter with other contenders in the fray. Don’t worry the outcome is likely to favour you. Things move smoothly on the academic front for Aquarius natives, as your focus remains unwavering. A helping hand from a well-wisher can be expected by some Aquarians. Your dreams may become more unconventional, and you can take a different approach to realize them.

Aquarius Finance Today Money will not pose any problem for Aquarius natives, as they may earn well. You may enjoy the money that comes to you from an unexpected source. You will need to invest capital in a venture till it starts giving returns. You are advised not to make any long-term investments in haste.

Aquarius Family Today Kin or family youngsters may seek your counsel in career or personal issues, so oblige them. Some of you may succeed in solving minor misunderstandings with family members. You will also have a good understanding of your siblings.

Aquarius Career Today The time is ripe for implementing something that you have been working on for a long time on the professional front. Aquarius individuals’ efficiency and self-discipline will help in keeping them on the right side of higher-ups. Contributions made in your field of expertise will be much appreciated.

Aquarius Health Today Your fitness routine may enable you to enjoy good health and improved stamina. Those Aquarians looking to lose weight will make steady progress toward their desired goal. Consult a dietician or join a gym if you need guidance to chart a good health regime.

Aquarius Love Life Today Much excitement is in store on the romantic front as Aquarius natives find their partner to be very supportive and understanding. Devote enough time to the relationship. Single Aquarius natives can hope for a short-span fling today at best.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

