Aquarius Monthly Horoscope September 2023 predicts a progressive month

Aquarius – 20th January to 18th February Monthly Horoscope Prediction says Ready to Rule the Skies This month brings out the best in Aquarius! Expect high energy levels, loads of optimism, and unparalleled clarity in thought. With an array of opportunities, there's no holding back for the Water-Bearer this month. Aquarius Monthly Horoscope September 2023. This month brings out the best in Aquarius! Expect high energy levels, loads of optimism, and unparalleled clarity in thought.

This month is all about Aquarius's powers of intellect and communication. Opportunities to travel, take on new responsibilities and reach out to people arise this month, providing the platform for an excellent and progressive month ahead. Being the Air sign of the zodiac, the intellect is Aquarius's greatest strength, and the coming weeks allow for plenty of that!

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Month:

Aquarians have a good shot at building long-lasting relationships and romances this month. Those looking for a more mature relationship or an ideal match will find love where they least expect it. Don't hold back on sharing your feelings or your aspirations as the month could end up being filled with serendipitous surprises.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Month:

The month provides opportunities for growth and progression, and it's time for Aquarius to capitalize on them. Embrace every chance that comes your way, and make sure to stay alert. As the season winds up, a surprise may emerge. Aquarians have the potential to change the trajectory of their career path if they put their minds to it.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Month:

This month brings stability and balance to your finances. Being one of the most innovative signs of the zodiac, Aquarians should put their talents and abilities to use by pursuing ideas that may eventually lead to prosperity and wealth. Any opportunity or proposal must be carefully considered as money spent is an investment for future growth.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Month:

This month is all about maintaining balance, not only in career or finances but also in terms of your health. Taking care of the body, especially the nervous system, is imperative this month. Find a healthy balance between physical and mental activities and ensure to relax. Pursuing hobbies like reading and travelling can rejuvenate and maintain one's inner peace.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON