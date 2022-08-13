Aries Daily Horoscope for August 14, 2022: A gainful day for you

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) This can be a gainful day for Aries natives. You are likely to remain happy and focused on your goals. You would also remain enthusiastic as many good things happen around you. Businessmen may experience a new lease on life. There can be a new partnership or investment which will catapult your business to new heights. Avoid overeating to keep a check on weight thus enabling yourself to maintain sound health. People will look up to you for advice and will simply agree with whatever you suggest. Investing residentially is one thing you can rely on. You may clinch a profitable deal easily. You could be filled with the urge to travel. You can get in touch with a friend and plan a road trip. However, Aries natives are advised to take it easy today on the professional front as situations may not be in their favour. You may face obstacles in your professional path. Join the humanitarian group and get involved in social work to enhance your reputation. Make life more sublime to enjoy the richer grandeur of infinite life.

Aries Finance Today: Today Aries natives are likely to invest in a business where they get safe returns. Your timely efforts will contribute to the growth and prosperity of your business. Investing money in balance schemes would enable to satisfy financial expectations.

Aries Family Today: Aries natives may succeed in developing love and trust with family members. You are advised to spend more quality time with your siblings as they may need you the most today. Elders will approve of your efforts to make family ties stronger

Aries Career Today: Aries natives may have a somewhat uncertain start to the day as things may not go as per plan. Deadlines, meetings or travel plans may need to be reworked for a favourable outcome. Trust your abilities to get through the day easily.

Aries Health Today: Aries natives will need to stick to a healthy living pattern and avoid fast food. They are advised to eat fruits and vegetables to maintain healthy body weight. Too much strenuous exercise can lead to problems, so take control, be cautious and employ some firm discipline.

Aries Love Life Today: A generous and sincere appreciation would invest in your marital relations. You should plan to undertake a short trip with your loved ones which will help recharge your mind. Singles Aries natives may lucky on a dating site.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

