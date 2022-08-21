Aries Daily Horoscope for August 21, 2022: You're likely to get promoted

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Day seems good and you may feel refreshed and enjoy a wonderful trip with loved ones. Those who are working hard for a long time may achieve their academic goals and get good grades in exams. Your financial condition may be stable and you may plan doing a part-time job or a commission-based job to boost your income or increase savings. You may need assistance from financial advisor in order to set your long-term financial goals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Career wise, day can be a great opportunity to do something extraordinary and show your hidden potential to your seniors or boss. Your consistent efforts and wonderful performance may get you promotion at work. Family front seems moderate and you may plan an outing with kids or spouse today. Everything seems in sync. Some love or relationship issues may cause you stress, but it may be temporary, so avoid overthinking.

What stars have in store for people born under the Aries sign? know more:

Aries Finance Today: You have a stable financial condition. Today, you may help your siblings financially and splurge on your kids too. A trip may cost you more than expected, but can be quite pleasant, relaxing and enjoyable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aries Family Today: You may relive or recall past memories and feel a special connection with your childhood friends. You may feel comfortable and content on the home front as things may go as per your expectations.

Aries Career Today: Your professional success may keep you motivated to put more effort to shine and reach to the top. Freshers may get job offers from reputed organizations.

Aries Health Today: Day seems moderate, you may have a lot on your plate and find it hard to strike a balance between your personal and professional life. Try to indulge in fun activity in order to manage work pressure.

Aries Love Life Today: It seems your love life is full of struggles; it may be because of your blunt and impatient nature. Try to be cool and give space to your partner, things may be settled soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Light Gray

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON