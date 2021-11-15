Aries Daily Horoscope for November 15: New opportunities on cards

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Today, your intuition is likely to work in your favour and it is the right time to focus on important matters to gain an upper hand in every walk of life. New opportunities to polish your skills are on the cards for you. Make a wise decision, which can go a long way in the future as well. Use your time and energy in getting things done rather than procrastinating. Complications may arise; mould them into chances and learn from them. Uncertainty on your part in your professional or personal relationships may bring unpredictable results. Tame your temper and hyperactive nature, which might bring stability in life. Perseverance and dedication, with an additional supply of energy, is likely to keep you motivated throughout.

Aries Finance Today

Today is a good day to start a new business venture. However, situations may not be favourable enough when it comes to gathering the necessary finances. Those involved in trade and export may have to wait longer to gain profits.

Aries Family Today

Today is a beneficial day on the domestic front. You are likely to have a good time with family members on an outdoor trip, which may help you nurture your interpersonal relationships. Children are likely to excel in their areas of interest.

Aries Career Today

It is a highly prosperous day for you on the professional front. You are likely to be recognized for your past efforts, which might not just bring you laurels but also monetary benefits. You are likely to progress in your career.

Aries Health Today

You are likely to enjoy sound health, which may bring you mental satisfaction and happiness. Chronic diseases may be suppressed. You need to continue with your exercise routines and meditation to help you clam your mind.

Aries Love Life Today

A pleasure trip with your beloved is on the cards. You may become closer to each other and enjoy moments of intimacy. However, you need to follow a moral code of conduct as it can create rifts in the relationship in the future.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

