Aries Daily Horoscope for November 4: A promotion is foreseen!

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Today, you are likely to receive abundant opportunities, which may give you a chance to hone your skills and upgrade your talents. Use them wisely and work on improving yourself. This can increase your chances of success in any field of work you choose. Be cautious when making some tough decisions. Some obstacles might block your way, but you are likely to jump over them to reach your goals. Your calm and composed nature may help you move ahead with confidence. Delays of any kind may bring along hardships. But your quick-thinking, intuitiveness and ingenuity are likely to turn the tide in your favour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This could be a good time to put your plans into action.

Aries Finance Today

Your income is not likely to be enough to counter your over expenditures. You may have to find an additional source of earning to tide over financial matters. Investments in stocks may bring some monetary gains.

Aries Family Today

Today, situations do not seem conducive for a harmonious domestic atmosphere. There are likely to be conflicts amongst family members. Children could be affected by the negativity. Make efforts to defuse the tension.

Aries Career Today

On the professional front, the environment is likely to be filled up with positive vibes. Your relationship is likely to be cordial with associates and bosses. You will finish your targets in time. A promotion is foreseen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aries Health Today

You are likely to enjoy sound health. There may be no ailments to stop you from following your daily routine. Taking part in sporting activities regularly may show their positive effect on your overall wellbeing.

Aries Love Life Today

A short separation from your beloved is on the cards for some. Do not panic as their return is likely to be a harbinger of good news for you. You may plan to settle down in matrimony with your romantic partner in the coming months.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026