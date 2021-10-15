Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aries Daily Horoscope for Oct 15: Focus your energy in the right direction
Aries Daily Horoscope for Oct 15: Focus your energy in the right direction

Dear Aries, your financial condition will remain stable. Peace and accord will prevail on your domestic front. You can look forward to a much-deserved promotion.
Keep your eyes on the prize and focus your energy on something worthwhile.
Published on Oct 15, 2021 12:02 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Today, you can expect the day to be full of excitement. There will be challenges to overcome and new life lessons to be learnt. You will have new issues to tackle but your optimism and leadership qualities will help you take all of it in your stride. You will succeed in multiple aspects of life, although it will come to you after long delays. Your patience will bring you amazing rewards. You will have to keep your moodiness and tantrums in check. Some surprising news is likely to be waiting for you in your personal life. Keep your eyes on the prize and focus your energy on something worthwhile.

Aries Finance Today

Today, your financial condition appears to remain stable, but your growing expenses may have to be taken care of. You may have to look for an additional source of income to enhance your savings.

Aries Family Today

Peace and accord will prevail on your domestic front today and you will get to spend time with your parents and children. Caring for the needs of your loved ones is likely to make everyone happy and give you immense satisfaction.

Aries Career Today

Today, your hard work and sincere efforts will be greatly appreciated by your seniors and bosses alike and you may be handsomely rewarded for it on the professional front. You can look forward to a much-deserved promotion.

Aries Health Today

Today, there will be no health issues to bother you. You will enjoy an active lifestyle. You are likely to take up swimming as an alternative to gym exercises to maintain your physique.

Aries Love Life Today

You will have to devote time to your love life, as neglecting it will upset your romantic partner. You are likely to take your beloved on a romantic getaway to enjoy a harmonious relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

